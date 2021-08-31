Susan Carroll made permanent president of Inova Loudoun Hospital

Susan Carroll was named the permanent president of Leesburg, Va., based-Inova Loudoun Hospital, effective Aug. 30.

Ms. Carroll was serving as interim president of the 311-bed facility since July while also serving as president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va., according to an Aug. 30 news release.

Ms. Carroll began her career at Inova Loudoun Hospital in 1996, eventually becoming COO in 2010. Since then, she has served in multiple leadership roles throughout the health system including as COO of Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital and interim president of Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.