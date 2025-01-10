State-by-state breakdown of new hospitals in 2024

Hospital developments picked up steam in 2024, with significant investments in acute care facilities. From billion-dollar flagship projects to rural community hospitals, health systems are expanding to meet evolving patient needs.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of more than 80 acute care hospital projects announced, initiated or opened last year, as reported by Becker's.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list. Please email acondon@beckershealthcare.com with additions and updates to this list.

Alabama

Birmingham-based UAB Health System in August opened a new nine-story replacement hospital for UAB Medical West.

Arizona

Phoenix Children's opened a $195 million hospital at its Arrowhead campus in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 7.

The Regional Center for Border Health plans to spend up to $70 million to open the first-ever hospital in San Luis.

California

Kaiser Permanente broke ground Nov. 21 on a 650,000-square-foot replacement hospital in San Jose. The hospital is expected to open in fall 2029.

UCSF Benioff Children's received approval in July for a $1.49 billion hospital on its Oakland campus.

UCSF Health broke ground April 27 on its new $4.3 billion UCSF Health Helen Diller Hospital in San Francisco.

Colorado

Intermountain opened its $680 million Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge in August.

District of Columbia

Howard University plans to build a $650 million hospital in front of its existing Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Florida

Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth's application in December received approval for an up to 400-bed hospital in Lakeland.

AdventHealth on Oct. 23 opened a $263 million hospital in Riverview.

AdventHealth also in May began construction on a $423 million hospital in Lake Nona.

Cleveland Clinic plans to open an inpatient hospital and expand outpatient services in Palm Beach.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida received approval in September to build a 100-bed hospital in Sunrise.

Orlando Health will close its Longwood-based South Seminole Hospital and transition services to its new Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital on Jan. 11.

HCA Florida Healthcare began construction on its $231 million HCA Florida Gainesville Hospital in May.

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare plan to build an academic medical center in Tallahassee and a medical campus in Panama City Beach.

Clearwater-based BayCare Health System shared plans in April to build a $538 million hospital in Manatee County.

Rockledge-based Health First in March broke ground on a $410 million hospital in Cape Canaveral.

Georgia

The $1.5 billion Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, a 446-bed facility, began accepting patients at its pediatric trauma center emergency department on Sept. 29.

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System in April opened a $69.5 million replacement hospital in Dahlonega.

Augusta-based Wellstar MCG Health broke ground on its $272 million Wellstar Columbia County Medical Center on April 1.

CHI Memorial in March broke ground on its $126 million hospital in Ringgold.

Hawaii

Honolulu-based The Queens Health Systems plans to build an 80-bed hospital in Kailua-Kona, a move that aims to improve access to care for rural populations on Hawai‘i Island.

Illinois

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare plans to build a replacement hospital in Ottawa, Ill.

Indiana

In October, St. Louis-based Ascension opened the $200 million, eight-story Ascension St. Vincent Women and Infants Hospital in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health broke ground in September on a $421 million hospital in Fort Wayne.

IU Health is also building a $4.3 billion hospital and expanded medical campus in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network plans to build a $335 million hospital in Westfield.

Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health in April opened a $90 million hospital in Indianapolis.

Parkview Warsaw, an outpatient medical facility with an emergency room, opened as Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, a full-service hospital, in January.

Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health opened its $200 million Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital in January.

Kansas

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System plans to open its first acute care hospital in Kansas in 2025. The hospital will be in Fort Scott.

Kentucky

Norton Healthcare opened a $90 million hospital in West Louisville in November.

Louisville-based UofL Health in March opened its $78 million UofL Health-South Hospital in Shepherdsville.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge General, which operates over 600 licensed beds across three campuses, plans to open a 40,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital in Denham Springs.

Maryland

The University of Maryland Medical System in October broke ground on a $540 million, six-story replacement hospital in Easton.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in February opened a hospital in Aberdeen.

Massachusetts

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in October gained approval for an estimated $1.68 billion cancer hospital.

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health plans to convert a former nursing home into a 72-bed hospital for high acuity patients.

Michigan

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health broke ground Sept. 12 on its estimated $2.2 billion "Destination: Grand" hospital expansion project, the system's largest investment to date.

Missouri

The University of Missouri Health Care in May opened a 160-bed children’s hospital and birthing center in Columbia.

St. Louis-based Mercy plans to build a 75-bed, $650 million hospital in Wentzville.

Montana

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain plans to break ground on a $900 million, 14-story replacement hospital in Billings this spring.

Nebraska

Kimball Health Services opened a $43 million hospital in January.

Nevada

The Valley Health System in December opened West Henderson Hospital, a $230 million, 150-bed acute care facility.

Intermountain plans to build a $1 billion freestanding children's hospital with 150 beds in Las Vegas. The facility could take up to five years to plan and develop.

New Jersey

Ridgewood-based Valley Health System opened a $800 million hospital in Paramus in April.

New Mexico

Albuquerque-based Lovelace Health System and Community Hospital Corporation partnered in April to build a 15-bed hospital in Los Lunas.

New York

Buffalo.-based Kaleida Health and Dunkirk-based Brooks-TLC Hospital System are partnering to build a hospital in Fredonia.

North Carolina

Durham-based UNC Health in October received a third certificate-of-need conditional approval for a $371.3 million community hospital in Research Triangle Park.

Ohio

Marietta-based Memorial Health System broke ground Oct. 8 on a $125 million women and children's hospital, which is set to open in fall 2026.

Chillicothe-based Adena Health System plans to build a critical access hospital in Fayette County.

Kettering Health plans to build a hospital to replace its Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia.

Pennsylvania

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare plans to open neighborhood hospitals in Aston, Delaware County and Chester County.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, broke ground Nov. 1 on its third neighborhood hospital, which is expected to open in winter 2026.

York-based WellSpan Health in July began construction on a microhospital in Newberry Township.

South Carolina

Winston-Salem-based Novant Health plans to build a community hospital campus in Bluffton.

Florence-based McLeod Health in April broke ground on a $56 million hospital at its McLeod Health Carolina Forest Campus in Myrtle Beach.

McLeod Health also is planning to build a $45 million replacement hospital in Cheraw.

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina in April received board approval to build two hospital projects totaling $705 million.

Tennessee

Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Health Care struck an agreement with the Fayette County commissioners to create what will be the county's only hospital.

Brentwood-based TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, received approval in June to build a $250 million hospital in Spring Hill.

Texas

Dallas-based Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center broke ground on its $5 billion pediatric campus in October.

In August, Baptist Health System, part of Tenet Healthcare, opened its $300M Westover Hills Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources plans to build Forney, Texas' first full-service acute care hospital.

Christus Health in August broke ground on a $30 million emergency hospital in Palestine.

Corpus Christi-based Driscoll Children’s in May opened its $100 million Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

Bellaire-based Harris Health broke ground in May on its $1.6 billion Northeast Houston Hospital.

San Antonio-based University Health broke ground on a $450 million community hospital Feb. 21.

Houston-based Texas Children's opened its $485 million freestanding Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus in February.

Utah

Intermountain opened a children's hospital campus in Lehi, Utah,in February.

Virginia

Jackson, Tenn.-based Braden Health purchased the building of a former hospital in Stuart, with plans to reopen the facility as a full-service hospital and emergency department.

Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Center, an $80 million facility, is set to open in Suffolk this spring.

Norfolk-based Sentara Health broke ground Oct. 1 on a $107 million hospital expected to open in 2026.

Falls Church-based Inova Health is spending more than $2 billion to develop two facilities to replace its existing Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Washington

Prosser Memorial Health will open a new $125 million hospital on Feb. 1.

Wisconsin

Wausau-based Aspirus Health plans to build a hospital in Chippewa Falls City.

Mayo Clinic in September opened a $215 million, six-story hospital in La Crosse.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health in March broke ground on an $84 million hospital in Oshkosh.