Maryland health system opens 1 hospital, closes another

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health opened a new hospital and patient bed tower Feb. 6 while closing another hospital in the system.

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Aberdeen and the patient bed tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air opened their doors, while UM Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace closed after 112 years, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the health system shared with Becker's. UM Harford Memorial Hospital patients were transferred to the Bel Air or Aberdeen campuses.

The 130,000-square-foot UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is six miles from Hartford Memorial Hospital, according to the release. Features of the new facility include a modern telehealth system in each patient room designed for better monitoring and specialty care consultation, and select emergency department rooms designed to geriatric standards with padded floors, larger fonts on signs, warm colors, brighter lighting and located directly adjacent to the nurses' station.

The campus also includes a behavioral health pavilion that provides inpatient and outpatient care, and a 93,000-square-foot health and wellness center offering primary care, endocrinology and diabetes care, cardiology, hematology and oncology, infusion services, wound care, orthopedics, physical therapy and rehabilitation. Imaging and lab services will be added later in February.

In Bel Air, a three-story, 75,000-square-foot patient bed tower at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center was constructed atop the existing Kaufman Cancer Center. It includes 72 patient beds (42 observation and 30 inpatient), according to the release.