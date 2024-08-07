Phoenix Children's opens new hospital

Phoenix Children's opened a $195 million hospital at its Arrowhead campus in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 7.

The pediatric health system anticipates treating up to 72,000 patients annually at the new, 175,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release sent to Becker's. The hospital features 24 inpatient beds, an emergency department with 30 beds, six operating rooms, an onsite lab and imaging services. By early next year, the hospital plans to expand to 48 inpatient beds.

Last November, the health system opened a multispecialty clinic on the campus, with the new hospital marking the completion of the Phoenix Children's Hospital - Avondale Campus.

The campus is roughly 30 miles Northwest of Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"Our expansion plans in the West Valley have been decades in the making," Robert Meyer, president and CEO of the health system, said in a news release. "Today's opening is the culmination of years of effort to build a comprehensive campus that … ensures West Valley families can access the care they need, much closer to home."

Meanwhile, construction is underway for a new hospital at Phoenix Children's Hospital - East Valley campus, which is slated to open next year.