Cleveland Clinic to open 150-bed Florida hospital

Cleveland Clinic plans to open an inpatient hospital and expand outpatient services in Palm Beach, Fla.

The health system is currently purchasing land for the new facility, which will feature approximately 150 beds, an emergency department, an ambulatory surgery center and a medical office building, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

Cleveland Clinic will also lease space for a new outpatient location nearly four times larger than its current health center. Services will include chemotherapy, imaging, endoscopy and outpatient surgery, the release said.

"Palm Beach County has long been an area where we have planned to grow to enhance care for the community," President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in the release. He added that the project will provide greater access and a broad range of specialties.

A fundraising campaign for the expansion will begin in 2025.