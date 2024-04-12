Arizona city to get its 1st hospital

The Regional Center for Border Health plans to spend up to $70 million to open the first-ever hospital in San Luis, Ariz., local news outlet KYMA reported April 11.

Former Arizona state Sen. Amanda Aguirre serves as president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, which plans to pay for the project with non-tax bonds.

Ms. Aguirre told KYMA that the hospital would provide critical healthcare services to the community and prevent residents from "having to travel into Mexico or travel into other areas of the county."

Construction is set to begin in October, with the hospital projected to open in 2026.