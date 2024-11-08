Trump picks chief of staff: 5 things to know

President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, his senior campaign adviser, as his White House chief of staff, multiple news outlets reported.

The job announcement Nov. 7 is Mr. Trump's first since being elected the 47th president of the United States.

Five things to know about Ms. Wiles.

1. Come January, Ms. Wiles will be the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

2. Ms. Wiles worked on Mr. Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, but she took on a more senior role with his campaign in 2024, according to The New York Times.

3. Ms. Wiles previously worked on other local and national campaigns, according to Politico. This includes working on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2018 campaign, and she was co-chair of Mitt Romney's Florida advisory council during his 2012 presidential campaign.

4. Earlier in her career, she worked for the late Rep. Jack Kemp, and she served as a scheduler for former President Ronald Reagan, according to Politico. She also was deputy director of operations for the vice presidential campaign for the Bush-Quayle ticket in 1988, and she worked on Rick Scott's 2010 campaign for Florida governor.

5. Ms. Wiles is the daughter of Pat Summerall, a former professional football player and television sportscaster.