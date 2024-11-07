89 hospitals with 5+ Magnet designations

Of the 613 hospitals with a Magnet designation, 14.5% have achieved the Magnet status at least five times, according to data from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The Magnet recognition program designates hospitals worldwide where nursing excellence is strategically tied to patient outcomes, according to the ANCC.

"To nurses, Magnet recognition means education and development through every career stage, which leads to greater autonomy at the bedside," the organization says on its website. "To patients, it means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the very best that they can be."

Here are the hospitals and their number of Magnet designations:

Editor's note: The ANCC's data is from September.

Alabama

UAB Hospital (Birmingham) — 6

Arizona

HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (Phoenix) — 5

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 6

UCI Health (Orange) — 5

Valley Children's Healthcare (Madera) — 5

Colorado

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) — 6

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora) — 5

Connecticut

Middlesex Health (Middletown) — 6

District of Columbia

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital — 5

Florida

Baptist Hospital of Miami — 6

Baptist Health South Miami Hospital — 5

Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami) — 5

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System — 5

Tampa General Hospital — 5

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) — 5

Georgia

Candler Hospital (Savannah) — 5

Emory St. Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta) — 7

St. Joseph's Hospital (Savannah) — 5

Idaho

St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Boise) — 5

Illinois

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn) — 5

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge) — 5

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago — 5

Carle Health Methodist Hospital (Peoria) — 5

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva) — 5

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center (Peoria) — 5

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — 5

Indiana

Goshen Hospital — 5

Indiana University Health, Methodist, University Hospitals (Indianapolis) — 5

Riley Children's Health (Indianapolis) — 5

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) — 5

Kentucky

Baptist Health Lexington — 5

Louisiana

East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie) — 5

Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans — 5

Maryland

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) — 5

Massachusetts

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — 5

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 5

Winchester Hospital — 5

Michigan

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak) — 5

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Rochester — 6

St. Cloud Hospital — 5

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) — 5

Children's Mercy Kansas City — 5

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City — 5

Nebraska

CHI Health St. Elizabeth — 5

Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha) — 5

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (Atlantic City) — 5

Capital Health (Trenton) — 5

Englewood Hospital — 5

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center — 7

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune) — 6

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick) — 6

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center/Old Bridge Medical Center (Perth Amboy and Old Bridge) — 5

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank) — 6

Morristown Medical Center — 6

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 6

St. Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick) — 6

St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson) — 6

The Valley Hospital (Paramus) — 5

New York

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) — 5

Huntington Hospital-Northwell Health (Huntington) — 5

University of Rochester Medical Center/Strong Memorial Hospital — 5

North Carolina

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem) — 5

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic — 5

Mercy Health Youngstown-St. Joseph Warren Hospital — 5

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus) — 5

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center — 5

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland) — 6

Pennsylvania

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia — 5

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia) — 6

Lehigh Valley Hospital (Allentown) — 5

Penn Medicine-Lancaster General Hospital — 5

Rhode Island

Newport Hospital — 5

The Miriam Hospital (Providence) — 6

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center (Sioux Falls) — 5

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls) — 5

Texas

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston) — 5

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) — 5

Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin) — 5

Houston Methodist Hospital — 5

Medical City Dallas and Medical City Children's Hospital — 5

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (Houston) — 5

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — 5

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 5

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) — 5

Vermont

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (Bennington) — 5

Virginia

Carilion Clinic Roanoke Campus — 5

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital — 5

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle) — 7

Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee) — 6