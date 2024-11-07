8 health systems switching to Epic

Already the largest U.S. EHR vendor by market share, Epic continues to add health system customers.

Here are eight Epic switches Becker's reported on in the past few weeks:

1. Albany (N.Y.) Med health system unified its enterprise under an Epic EHR.

2. The CFO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health explained to Becker's how it plans to ensure the successful implementation of an Epic EHR at former St. Louis-based Ascension facilities as part of a new joint venture.

3. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare intends to acquire nine Illinois hospitals and various post-acute facilities from Ascension for a base purchase price of $375.8 million and move them to Epic.

4. Harbor Beach (Mich.) Community Hospital is planning to merge with Pigeon, Mich.-based Scheurer Health and implement Epic.

5. A switch to Epic is one reason Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health officials cited for pursuing a merger with Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

6. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital welcomed Pullman-based Palouse Medical into its EHR, months after the two organizations joined forces.

7. The CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals in South Charleston, W.Va., told Becker's its integration into the larger WVU Medicine system gave his organization an Epic EHR that has enhanced care coordination and clinical quality.

8. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System's transition to Epic represents a $40 million investment over the next five years.