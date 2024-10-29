Washington health system integrates Epic EHR

A Washington hospital has integrated a local medical group into its Epic EHR.

Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital welcomed Pullman-based Palouse Medical into its EHR on Oct. 14, after the two organizations joined forces in April.

"This integration offers an exciting opportunity to ensure continuity of care for our patients," Pullman Regional CEO Matt Forge said in an Oct. 28 statement. "Having both the hospital and clinic on the same system will create smoother transitions between care providers, increase communication, and improve patient outcomes."

More than three-fourths of Washington hospitals use Epic, including several healthcare organizations in the Pullman region, the hospital said.