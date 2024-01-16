Indiana system converts outpatient facility into hospital

Parkview Warsaw (Ind.), an outpatient medical facility with an emergency room, has completed its transition to Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, a full-service hospital providing inpatient and outpatient services.

The original 86,000-square-foot facility opened in 2016, but its recent expansion more than doubled its size to 174,000 square feet. The hospital was built in response to feedback from the community.

"It was the right time for us to expand in this market," Scott Gabriel, market president for Parkview Health Northwest, said. "For the people of this community, this facility means keeping healthcare close to home. It means that their loved ones can come see them without having to travel. The community has wanted this, and we’ve seen them traveling to take advantage of Parkview services, so the timing was right to make this part of their healthcare system."

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital features several care spaces that can accommodate increased demand and allow for greater flexibility in the future. Clinical units will be opened on a staggered basis, allowing the hospital to gradually ramp up services and ensure efficiency.

The third floor of the hospital features an inpatient unit that can accommodate up to 28 patients with varying levels of care. It will open with 12 beds, with more added as patient volumes and staffing allow. The second floor features two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, as well as areas for pre- and post-surgical care. It also has temporary shell space, which, depending on future demand, will be converted into operating or procedure rooms.

The hospital is expected to create an additional 150 jobs, including clinical and nonclinical roles, according to the health system.