Tenet-owned system opens 7th hospital

Baptist Health System, part of Tenet Healthcare, has opened its $300M Westover Hills Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

The facility is San Antonio-based Baptist Health System's seventh acute care hospital. It was built to meet the growing demand for healthcare among the city's Western Hills community, where the population is growing six times faster than the national average, according to a July 31 news release.

The five-story, 350,000-square-foot hospital houses 92 beds with space for future expansion. It features an emergency department, six operating rooms, two cardiac cath labs, two cesarean section suites, private pre- and postoperative surgical rooms and an entire floor for women's health services. A 90,000-square-foot medical office building is also located on the campus. In total, the new hospital has created 500 jobs.

The hospital's July 30 opening comes as Dallas-based Tenet reorganizes its portfolio, selling hospitals in certain high-growth markets while investing in new facilities to meet rising high-acuity care demands in others.