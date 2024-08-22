Mayo opens $215M 'forward-looking' hospital in Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic is nearing completion of its $215 million, six-story hospital in La Crosse, Wis., hospital that is expected to welcome its first patients in September.

The hospital was initially set to open with 70 beds, but the Rochester, Minn.-based health system recently decided to add 24 more beds, upping the total to 96.

"Forward-looking facilities that exemplify Mayo Clinic values close to home are a key part of our Mayo Clinic Health System Bold. Forward. 2030 strategy," Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, said in an Aug. 22 news release. "We are thrilled to enrich the wellness and health of our community through this new hospital and provide an inspiring work environment for our hardworking, outstanding staff."

The six-floor facility will replace the current hospital on the campus. Features and services include:

A surgical and procedural floor integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre- and post-surgery recovery rooms

Digital door displays connected to the EHR that are updated in real time to give staff valuable patient information.

Endoscopy suites, medical-surgical units and a family birth center

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology

Flexible ICU and progressive care unit

Shell space for future growth

The La Crosse hospital is the largest construction project in the history of Mayo Clinic Health System.

"This hospital sets a new standard for community health systems with digitally enabled spaces designed for convenience, safety and quality now and in the future," Richard Helmers, MD, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Wis., said.