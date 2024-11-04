Lehigh Valley breaks ground on 3rd micro-hospital: 4 things to know

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, broke ground Nov. 1 on its third neighborhood hospital.

Here are four things to know:

1. Neighborhood hospitals, also known as micro-hospitals, are open 24/7, are licensed and accredited acute care facilities and operate a full-service emergency room, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

2. Lehigh Valley Hospital—Tannersville (Pa.) will feature 11 emergency room beds and 10 inpatient beds for overnight stays or additional testing and monitoring.

3. Lehigh Valley currently has two existing neighborhood hospitals, LVH—Macungie (Pa.) and LVH–Gilbertsville (Pa.).

4. LVH–Tannersville is expected to open in winter 2026.