Baptist Health South Florida gets approval for 100-bed hospital

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health South Florida received approval from the Sunrise (Fla.) community development department during a Sept. 24 meeting to build a 100-bed hospital.

Baptist Health Sunrise Hospital will be the health system's first in Broward County and offer multiple diagnostic services and treatments.

It will also comprise an emergency department, surgical services, a medical office building, specialty services access and imaging, a spokesperson for the health system said in an Oct. 8 statement shared with Becker's.

"Baptist Health has worked closely with the City of Sunrise and with surrounding neighborhoods to ensure that our hospital meets local needs," the statement said. "We are also committed to incorporating environmentally sustainable practices into the facilities design and operation."

The hospital is expected to open in 2028. The spokesperson told Becker's that Baptist Health South Florida is not disclosing the project cost at this time.