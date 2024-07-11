WellSpan breaks ground on 3rd microhospital

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has begun construction on its third hospital in partnership with the microhospital developer Emerus.

WellSpan Newberry Hospital in Newberry Township, Pa., will consist of an emergency department and 10 inpatient beds, according to a July 11 news release. The facility will also offer laboratory and diagnostic services, including ultrasounds, CT scans and X-rays.

The project marks the third microhospital that WellSpan and Emerus have broken ground on since April. The other hospitals are in Carlisle and New Freedom, Pa., with all three expected to open in late 2025.

The latest groundbreaking comes several days after WellSpan acquired Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Pa., bringing the total number of hospitals in its network to nine.