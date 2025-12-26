15 hospital projects worth $1B+ in 2025

So far in 2025, Becker’s has reported on 15 health systems that unveiled or advanced hospital projects worth $1 billion or more.

Four of the projects involve new hospitals or patient towers in California.

This page was published March 21 and updated Dec. 26.

1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC is on track to finalize construction of its $1.3 billion Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Tower in October 2026, with patients being admitted on Jan. 24, 2027. The 900,000-square-foot inpatient tower will include 636 private rooms.

2. The design phase for a $1.1 billion investment at SUNY Downstate’s hospital in New York City is set to begin. The plan includes repairing the hospital’s infrastructure, expanding the emergency department and creating an annex with an ambulatory surgery center.

3. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health plans to build a new medical center in Santa Clara, including 272 licensed beds in private patient rooms, a full-service emergency department, intensive care units, labor and delivery suites and a rooftop helipad. It is part of a $2.8 billion investment in Silicon Valley.

4. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health launched a fundraising campaign in October to build Nevada’s first freestanding children’s hospital. The $1 billion hospital will include 150 beds, an emergency department and outpatient clinics.

5. Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif., will break ground on a $1.3 billion expansion project Oct. 29. The first phase will include the construction of a new parking facility, followed by a 469,920-square-foot patient tower and a new central utility plant. The project at the Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare-owned hospital is expected to be completed in 2032.

6. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System received approval to build a $1.1 billion hospital. The 230-bed Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center at Acworth (Ga.) is expected to open in 2031. Wellstar filed a certificate-of-need application in June for the 675,000-square-foot facility, which will include 70 emergency department bays and eight operating rooms.

7. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus named its new nearly $2 billion hospital tower University Hospital. The 1.9 million-square-foot inpatient tower, which is expected to open in early 2026, spans 26 floors and will house 820 private rooms, 234 intensive care unit beds and 51 neonatal intensive care beds. The top three floors will be dedicated to maternity care.

8. North Carolina Children’s Health selected the location for its comprehensive healthcare campus in July, which is expected to cost $2 billion to $3 billion. It will feature a 500-bed pediatric hospital and a children’s outpatient care center. Chapel Hill-based UNC Health and Durham-based Duke Health anticipate construction to begin in 2027.

9. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians are collaborating on a joint venture for a $1.68 billion cancer hospital in Boston. Plans for the 300-bed hospital are moving forward as of July following the completion of a multi-agency, state and city regulatory process. Construction is slated to begin in 2026, and the opening is expected for 2031.

10. Roper St. Francis Healthcare broke ground on a $1.2 billion hospital in North Charleston, S.C., on June 11. The 27-acre campus is slated to be completed in 2029 and will replace the system’s current hospital in downtown Charleston.

11. In May, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth launched a more than $1 billion transformation plan at its flagship campus in Orlando, Fla. The project includes a new patient and surgical tower at AdventHealth Orlando, set to open in 2030, and expanded residency and fellowship programs.

12. Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System is building a $2 billion Northeast Houston hospital that is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029. The hospital will open with 330 beds and 60 shelled rooms, for a total of 390. It will be level 1 trauma capable at day 1 opening. Construction is well underway, with crews having completed the elevated foundation and begun building the first levels as of May 14. The new facility will replace Harris Health’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and comprise all private rooms.

13. On March 19, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente broke ground on a $1 billion hospital campus in Sacramento, expected to open in 2029. The campus will feature a 310-bed hospital with 14 operating rooms and a 70-bay emergency department. Additionally, a 173,000-square-foot medical office building with 66 exam rooms will be constructed adjacent to the hospital.

14. San Diego-based Scripps Health plans to build a $1.2 billion hospital and outpatient campus in San Marcos, Calif. The project will begin with the construction of a comprehensive ambulatory facility, followed by an acute care hospital with 200 to 250 beds. Scripps acquired the land for the development 35 years ago.

15. NewYork-Presbyterian is seeking approval to construct a $1.2 billion cancer and multispecialty center at its Columbia University Irving Medical Center campus in Washington Heights, according to a Certificate of Need application. The proposed building aims to consolidate oncology services, improve access and streamline care coordination.