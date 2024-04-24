WellSpan breaks ground on Pennsylvania micro-hospital

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health and Emerus, a micro-hospital developer, broke ground April 23 on the WellSpan Shrewsbury Hospital in York County, Pa.

WellSpan is not sharing the projected cost for the project.

The hospital will consist of an emergency department and 10 inpatient beds, according to an April 23 news release.

It will also feature laboratory services, CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities.

The hospital is expected to open in late 2025 and is one of three hospitals WellSpan is developing with Emerus over a two-year period. The other facilities are in Carlisle and Newberry Township, Pa.