Virginia system sets opening date for $300M hospital

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health will open its Riverside Smithfield (Va.) Hospital Jan. 6.

The 50-bed facility will comprise an emergency department, patient rooms designed for comfort and safety, operating suites and a medical office building next to the hospital that’s already serving patients, according to a Dec. 23 news release. The hospital and medical office building were part of a $300 million project.

Virginia approved the certificate of public need in 2022 for the hospital, which aims to provide care to a medically underserved area.

“This is more than the opening of a new hospital, it is an investment in the health and vitality of Isle of Wight and the surrounding communities,” Mike Dacey, MD, president and CEO of Riverside Health. “We are honored to deliver high-quality, compassionate care in a setting that is both close to home and designed for the future of medicine.”

Riverside Smithfield was designed with input from hospital team members, patients and community stakeholders. It has already created hundreds of local jobs and will cut travel time for essential services, the release said.