WellSpan to build 3 microhospitals over the next 2 years

WellSpan Health and microhospital developer Emerus have broken ground on a new facility in Carlisle, Pa.

The campus will be located in the center of Cumberland County, one of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania, according to the York-Pa.-based health system. It will include a hospital with an emergency department and 10 inpatient beds, a surgery center and a medical office building housing primary and specialty practices.

An analysis of the central and western parts of Cumberland County predicts population growth to exceed the current number of providers and physicians in several key specialties within the next five years, the health system said in a May 6 news release. The total population of central Cumberland County is expected to grow by 4.3% through 2027.

"WellSpan is stepping up to address this forecasted provider and physician deficit and we are committed to being a trusted partner when it comes to new and improved healthcare options in your backyard," said Tim Switaj, MD, vice president and regional chief medical officer of WellSpan Health.

The hospital is projected to open in late 2025 and is one of three new hospitals WellSpan is building over the next two years.

"The design of this hospital is centered on convenience," said David Vega, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of WellSpan. "We're working to fix the stigma that often comes with emergency hospital care, and we're excited to introduce a new approach to Carlisle."