Franciscan Health opening $200M Indiana hospital

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health will open its $200 million Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.) hospital to the public on Jan. 28, according to a Franciscan Health press release shared with Becker's.

The new, 199-inpatient bed hospital broke ground in September 2020, and will replace the existing Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital.

With enough room to expand to 300 beds, the hospital also features expandable diagnostic and treatment centers, along with an attached medical office building.

To provide patients with the best possible outcomes, the hospital's design includes "cutting edge" diagnostic, surgical, and treatment options.

Franciscan Health has 12 hospital campuses across both Indiana and Illinois. The Catholic-based healthcare system has about 20,000 employees and more than 850 primary and specialty care providers across 260 locations, according to its LinkedIn page.





