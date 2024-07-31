How IU Health's $4.3B 'green campus' plans to save $50M annually

As Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health continues construction on its $4.3 billion hospital and expanded medical campus in Indianapolis, the health system is taking steps to make it a "green campus."

The new hospital is expected to cost $2.31 billion and will combine IU Health Methodist and University hospitals into one 864-bed facility with three 16-story towers. An additional $1.98 billion will be invested in support buildings such as parking garages, medical offices and logistics spaces on neighboring properties and the expanded 44-acre campus.

Kevin Hutton, director of engineering for design and construction at IU Health, connected with Becker's to share the process behind making the campus "green" and how these efforts will result in $50 million in projected annual savings.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What was your initial goal in creating a "green campus" at the new IU Health downtown hospital? How did you determine this goal?

Kevin Hutton: The decision for Indiana University Health to construct a new downtown hospital and campus was built upon IU Health's promise of making Indiana one of the healthiest states. With this mission in mind, we aimed to build a hospital and campus that would improve patient outcomes, provide greater access to healthcare, enhance quality of life and foster healthy communities.

One of the priorities is to ensure the hospital and its campus buildings are Energy Star efficient and surpass the basic leadership in energy and environmental design requirements with a goal of LEED Silver certification for energy efficiency and a healthy indoor climate.

These sustainability measures not only benefit the environmental health of Hoosiers but will also reduce the hospital’s operational costs. Investing in these energy efficient measures while also consolidating two large acute-care hospitals will result in a projected savings of $50 million annually.

Q: What challenges have been faced in implementing this campus?



KH: Like many large construction projects occurring across the country, one of the challenges we've faced is navigating the shortage of skilled labor and the high costs of materials. We continue to work closely with our construction partners to balance costs and achieve efficiencies during the building process.

A unique challenge to this project was the extensive underground cleanup of the project site to remove contaminated soil from previous commercial uses dating back over 100 years. Approximately 345,000 tons of soil were removed from the site. We also utilized additional vapor barrier protection within the building slab to prevent the infiltration of gasses and improve indoor air quality. The project is expected to receive innovation credit for the impact that's been made to the site.

Q: How will this green campus initiative bring improvements to the area?

KH: Our healthcare system recognizes a person's overall health and wellness goes beyond medical care. In an area that was once barren and hardscape, the new hospital will be the centerpiece of the expanded 44-acre campus that will have green space with native vegetation and trees, easily accessible walking and bike paths, and an open lawn for the community to enjoy. The campus will have improved connectivity with four bus route stops, nine bike parking locations (250-plus total bike spaces) and electric vehicle charging sites.

This green space also has the added benefit of improving stormwater runoff and reducing particulate pollution from nearby interstates. The entire campus has been designed in a way to manage this pollution and minimize runoff into the White River, Indiana's largest waterway.

Q: Can you share what this environmental investment means for your organization?

KH: As the largest health system in Indiana, we have an important role to play in becoming a better steward of the environment for the health and well-being of Hoosiers. We've kept a strong focus on sustainability and resiliency that will effectively serve the community for years to come and across multiple generations.

IU Health is committed to investing in neighborhoods surrounding the new medical campus and has been working with community partners, residents and local businesses to improve access to affordable housing, high-quality education, workforce development, technology, mental health resources and healthy foods. This work is critical because life expectancy in this area lags by up to 20 years compared to communities 20 miles north of the downtown hospital campus.

Q: How do these efforts set IU Health apart from other health systems?

KH: Rarely do any of us have the opportunity to be a part of transforming a neighborhood, a city's downtown, into a destination that represents hope and healing for future generations. Our team has been afforded that gift, and we have fully embraced it.