Mercy to develop $650M Missouri hospital

St. Louis-based Mercy has filed a letter of intent with the Missouri department of health and senior services to build a 75-bed, $650 million hospital in Wentzville, Mo., to expand healthcare amid population growth in the area.

The 483,000-square-foot hospital would sit on around 60 acres and be the state's first new acute-care hospital campus since Mercy Hospital Joplin (Mo.) in 2015.

"This investment will create jobs and significantly enhance health care services in this area, positioning Wentzville as a regional destination for health care," Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione said in an April 5 Mercy news release.

The hospital will bring hundreds of long-term healthcare jobs to the area, including providers, nurses, support services and specialists.

Mercy plans to hold a roundtable for public and community leaders to provide thoughts and feedback on the new hospital and expansion of regional healthcare services.

The hospital construction is expected to take around four years, the release said.

Mercy is an integrated, multistate health system that comprises 50 acute care and specialty hospitals, urgent care locations, pharmacies and imaging centers. It has more than 4,500 providers and practitioners and 50,000 employees.