AdventHealth kicks off construction on $423M Florida hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has kicked off construction on a $423 million hospital in Lake Nona, Fla.

The 10-story hospital, which is expected to open in 2026, will comprise 80 beds with capacity to expand to 320 beds. It will feature services including bariatrics, neurology, men's health, cardiology and orthopedics, according to a May 22 AdventHealth news release shared with Becker's.

An incisionless surgical suite and techniques like using ultrasound to treat tumors and stop tremors inpatients with Parkinson's disease will also be offered at the hospital.

A medical office building and buildings with retail and dining options will also be on the hospital's campus.