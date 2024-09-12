Henry Ford Health kicks off $2.2B expansion: 7 things to know

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health broke ground Sept. 12 on its estimated $2.2 billion "Destination: Grand" hospital expansion project, the health system's largest investment to date.

The groundbreaking comes after the health system's Sept. 10 launch of its largest-ever campaign to raise $750 million in philanthropic donations by 2028 to invest in the community.

"Our vision — to build the healthcare campus of the future, a place where people from down the street or across the globe alike can come to receive the very best care in the very best facilities — is one we’ve been cultivating for decades," Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, said in a Sept. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Here are 7 things to know about the expansion project:

1. The expansion plan will be anchored by a 1.2 million-square-foot hospital facility across the street from Detroit-based Henry Ford Hospital, which will remain open. The new hospital will comprise an emergency department, 28 operating rooms, interventional radiology, a 20-story patient tower with 432 individual patient rooms, and cardiology and vascular labs, a Henry Ford Health fact sheet shared with Becker's said.

2. Five of the 20 patient tower floors will be dedicated to intensive care units, including neuro and cardiovascular ICU. Three floors in the patient tower will be dedicated to 72 patient rooms and will provide intensive inpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation.

3. The 75,000-square-foot emergency department will comprise 100 flexible and private treatment spaces. A fast-track service area will be incorporated into the ER to address "less emergent, urgent care" issues.

4. A 185,000-square-foot shared services building, 1,500-space parking structure and 46,000-square-foot central energy hub will also be a part of the project.

5. The existing Henry Ford Hospital will connect with the new facilities through multiple bridges to help people travel throughout the campus. Calming and green space areas will also be featured on both sides of the new hospital.

6. The parking deck is expected to open by the end of 2025; the central energy hub is expected to open in 2027; and the shared services building should open in 2028. The new hospital facilities expect to see patients by the end of 2029.

7. The campus expansion is part of "The Future of Health: Detroit Vision," an estimated $3.3 billion project in partnership with the Detroit Pistons and Michigan State University.