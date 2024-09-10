Henry Ford Health launches campaign to raise $750M

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has launched a campaign to raise $750 million by 2028 in philanthropic donations to invest in communities it serves, the largest one in the nonprofit health system's 109-year history.

The campaign, "Rising Above, Reaching Beyond: The Campaign for Henry Ford Health," will use the funding to provide advanced medical care; make improvements in specialties like cancer care, heart and vascular, orthopedics, and neurosciences; increase digital health and telemedicine access for patients; and modernize Henry Ford Health's facilities for improved care, according to the nonprofit health system's website.

Henry Ford Health has raised close to $488 million since fundraising began for the campaign in 2021, which puts the health system at around 65% of the way to its goal of $750 million.

"The gifts given to date have allowed us to invest in the future of health," Mary Jane Vogt, executive vice president and chief development officer, said in a Sept. 10 news release. "Now we are taking our fundraising campaign to the next level to ensure better healthcare for all."

The fundraising campaign comes as Henry Ford Health plans to break ground Sept. 12 on a $2.2 billion expansion project that comprises a hospital facility with a patient tower. The project requires "multiple funding sources, including the financial support of generous donors," the release said.





