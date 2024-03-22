Indiana health system unveils $90M hospital

Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health has unveiled its nearly $90 million Eskenazi Health Thomas and Arlene Grande campus in Indianapolis.

The 95,000-square-foot facility, which will open April 17, comprises 73 exam rooms for primary care, mental health services and OB-GYN services, as well as 28 consultation rooms for Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center services.

The health center will also offer services like podiatry, chiropractics, imaging, physical therapy and rehabilitation, lifestyle medicine, financial counseling and a pharmacy, according to a March 22 news release.

Services provided at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor and Eskenazi Health Center North Arlington, both in Indianapolis, will move to the new facility upon its opening.