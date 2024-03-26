Froedtert ThedaCare Health breaks ground on $84M hospital

Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health has broken ground on an $84 million hospital in Oshkosh, Wis.

The 85,000-square-foot facility will comprise emergency care, inpatient beds, an ambulatory surgery center with operating rooms, and a primary care and specialty medical office building, according to a March 26 news release.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare merged on Jan. 1 to launch a combined 18-hospital system.

Around 60 jobs are anticipated to come from the development of the hospital.

The hospital is expected to be completed by 2025.






