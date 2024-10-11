$1.7B cancer hospital approved for Dana-Farber, Beth Israel: 4 things to know

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have received approval from the city of Boston's Planning Department to develop an estimated $1.68 billion cancer hospital, a spokesperson for Dana Farber confirmed with Becker's.

Here are four things to know:

1. The new hospital will comprise 14 stories, 300 inpatient beds and 20 observation beds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, according to the Planning Department's website.

2. The project would involve the demolition of the Joslin Diabetes Center to construct the new hospital.

3. A joint statement from Dana-Farber and Beth Israel shared with Becker's Oct. 11 said that the hospital aims to transform care for people and their loved ones affected by cancer "by expanding access to treatments, care and harnessing the power of innovative research and scientific discovery.

"We are excited to begin the design phase of this project and are grateful to Boston Mayor Wu and her team for their support throughout the Boston Planning & Development Agency review process," the statement said.

4. Dana-Farber and Beth Israel shared plans to construct the freestanding hospital in September 2023, and submitted a letter of intent on Oct. 26, 2023.