CHI Memorial breaks ground on $126M hospital

After eight years of planning, CHI Memorial has broken ground on its $126 million hospital in Ringgold, Ga., The Chattanoogan reported March 22.

The hospital will include 64 inpatient beds, an intensive care unit, surgery suites and a full-service emergency department.

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, launched a $5 million capital campaign last fall for the project. The system also received $1.5 million in federal appropriations and capital funding from CommonSpirit.

"About one fourth of the people we care for live in North Georgia," Janelle Reilly, market CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CHI Memorial, told the publication. "The new hospital will provide expanded access and more vital services closer to home for the residents of North Georgia."

The site is currently home to a CHI Memorial medical office building and the CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute-Parkway. Both buildings will remain open throughout construction.