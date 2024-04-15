MUSC looks for state approval to develop $705M hospitals

Patrick Cawley, MD, CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Medical University of South Carolina, has received approval from the MUSC board of trustees for the development of two hospital projects for a total of $705 million.

The first project approved by the board is a $395 million, 70-bed Nexton Medical Center and a 30,000-square-foot cancer medical office, which would be located in Berkeley County, S.C., a spokesperson for MUSC said in a statement shared with Becker's.

A 50-bed Indian Land Medical Center and a 60,000-square-foot medical office in Lancaster County, S.C., was also approved for up to $310 million.

Now that Dr. Cawley has received board approval for both projects, MUSC will need approval from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to receive market loans, the spokesperson confirmed.

MUSC is an academic health system that provides care at 16 hospitals, with around 2,700 beds, and has four more hospitals in development. It also has over 350 telehealth sites and almost 750 care locations across South Carolina. MUSC has 31,000 employees, according to an April 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Becker's has reached out to SFAA for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.