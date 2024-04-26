Lovelace Health System to build 15-bed New Mexico hospital

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System and Community Hospital Corporation have partnered to develop a 15-bed hospital in Los Lunas, N.M.

The hospital, which will be operated by CHC and Lovelace in a joint venture, will be owned by Valencia County, N.M., according to an April 25 news release.

CHC will manage daily operations at the hospital, and Lovelace will provide critical support services like electronic health record access and medical group support. The hospital will feature the Lovelace Health System brand.

The joint venture partnership terms, including the project cost, will not be disclosed, a spokesperson for Lovelace confirmed with Becker's.