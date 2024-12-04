ChristianaCare plans Aston healthcare campus

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare plans to open a new healthcare campus in Aston, Pa., featuring a neighborhood hospital and a health center.

News of the facility follows the health system's February announcement that it partnered with Emerus Holdings, a micro-hospital developer, to build three Pennsylvania hospitals.

Two neighborhood hospitals will be located in Delaware County, Pa., and a third at ChristianaCare's West Grove campus in Chester County, Pa.

ChristianaCare selected Aston, Pa., for a new Delaware County facility after evaluating demographic data, healthcare availability and feedback from consumers, officials and business leaders, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

The hospital will operate 24/7 and comprise approximately 10 inpatient beds and an emergency department. It will also feature diagnostic capabilities, including ultrasound, computed tomography, X-ray and laboratory services, according to the release.

Additionally, ChristianaCare will add a health center at the facility providing outpatient services.

The ChristianaCare campus in Aston is expected to open in the second half of 2026. The campus in Chester County is projected to open mid-2025.





