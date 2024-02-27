ChristianaCare partners with micro-hospital developer to build 3 Pennsylvania hospitals

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Emerus Holdings, a micro-hospital developer, have added two new neighborhood hospital developments to their expanding portfolio as they continue work on a third neighborhood hospital at ChristianaCare's West Grove, Pa., campus.

The two additional neighborhood hospitals will be located in Delaware County (Pa.) with specific locations not yet finalized. Each hospital will operate 24/7 and comprise 10 patient beds and full-service emergency departments.

They will also feature diagnostic capabilities like computed tomography, laboratory services, X-ray and ultrasound, according to a Feb. 27 ChristianaCare news release shared with Becker's.

Each hospital will also have a health and wellness center with multiple outpatient services.

Neighborhood hospitals, also known as micro-hospitals, are small-scale inpatient facilities that comprise eight to 10 patient beds for observation and admitted short stays, according to a Nov. 17 University of Southern California article on micro-hospitals.

Along with access to on-site staff, patients will be able to connect to ChristianaCare specialists and support services through virtual consults.

All three hospitals are expected to open in 2025, with the West Grove location expected to open first, the release said.

ChristianaCare is a nonprofit, teaching health system that comprises three hospitals, home health care, urgent care centers, a freestanding ED, a level one trauma center, a level three neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center, and regional centers that focus in heart and vascular care, cancer care, and women's health.