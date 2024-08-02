Christus breaks ground on $30M emergency hospital

Christus Health has broken ground on a $30 million emergency hospital in Palestine, Texas.

The nearly 20,000 square-foot facility will provide around-the-clock services, including 10 inpatient beds for overnight stays, 15 emergency room beds, full-service imaging and onsite laboratory services.

Christus is also building similar facilities in Henderson and Mount Pleasant in East Texas.

"It is a major initiative of Christus to continue to identify areas where we can best serve the community," Chris Glenney, Christus' senior vice president of group operations Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, said in a July 31 news release. ”This facility in Palestine is now our 17th emergency center in the region.”

The emergency hospital will begin construction in the coming weeks and open in fall 2025.