4 children's hospital projects worth $1B+ in 2024

Four health systems are planning or have opened new pediatric facilities in 2024, each costing $1 billion or more.

Becker's has reported on the following projects since July 18:

1. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health shared plans for a $1 billion freestanding children's hospital in Las Vegas. A report estimated the cost based on a 150-bed hospital with clinics, an emergency department and medical offices. The facility could take up to five years to plan and develop.

2. Dallas-based Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center broke ground on its $5 billion pediatric campus in October. It will replace Children's Medical Center Dallas and include two towers with 552 beds.

3. The $1.5 billion Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta began accepting patients at its pediatric trauma center emergency department on Sept. 29. The new hospital spans 2 million square feet and has 446 beds.

4. UCSF Benioff Children's received approval from the University of California board of regents in July for a new $1.49 billion hospital on its Oakland, Calif., campus. The 277,500-square-foot facility is expected to open in 2030 with 137 single-patient rooms.