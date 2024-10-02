Dallas children's hospitals break ground on $5B pediatric campus: 3 things to know

Dallas-based Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center broke ground on its $5 billion pediatric campus and received a $100 million gift to support the project.

1. The new pediatric health campus will replace the existing Children's Medical Center Dallas and encompass more than 4.7 million square feet of construction, according to an Oct. 1 system news release. The hospital will consist of two towers with 552 beds and an enhanced level 1 pediatric trauma center with 90 ED exam rooms and 24 observation rooms. It will also include a new fetal care center, eight rehabilitation and therapy gyms, 12 playrooms and two retail pharmacies.

2. The $100 million gift came from the Rees-Jones Foundation and will support construction of the new campus. In recognition of the gift, the central hospital tower on campus will be named Rees-Jones Tower. The tower will serve as the main hospital entrance and house the lobby and welcome areas.

3. This is the second $100 million gift the project has received, with the first coming from the Jean and Mack Pogue family in May.