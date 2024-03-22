Florida health system breaks ground on $410M hospital

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First has broken ground on a $410 million hospital in Cape Canaveral.

The new 268,000-square-foot Cape Canaveral Hospital, designed to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, will include 120 private inpatient beds, 25 emergency department rooms and six operating rooms, according to a March 21 news release shared with Becker's. The project will also feature a three-story, 92,000-square-foot medical office building.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late 2026, with the hospital and medical office building set to open in early 2027.

Health First officials are engaging with state officials in Tallahassee to determine the future of the current Cape Canaveral Hospital site in Cocoa Beach, Fla., which resides in a special taxing district, according to Health First.