AdventHealth opens $263M Florida hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth opened its new $263 million AdventHealth Riverview (Fla.) hospital on Oct. 23.

The 282,000-square-foot hospital presently comprises 82 beds, but plans to expand to 202 beds through community growth, according to an Oct. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Services such as emergency care, labor and delivery, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and spine surgery will be offered at the facility. It also features a rooftop helipad and more than 96,000 square feet of medical office space.

AdventHealth Riverview brings more than 1,000 jobs to the area, the release said.