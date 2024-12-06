Shuttered Virginia hospital to reopen under new ownership

Braden Health has purchased the building of a former hospital in Stuart, Va., with plans to restore services.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County closed in 2017. The building was acquired by Chicago-based Foresight Health in 2022, but the company scrapped its plan to reopen the facility earlier in 2024.

Braden Health purchased the building through a public auction as a real estate-only transaction, Kyle Kopec, chief medical compliance officer of Braden Health, confirmed to Becker's.

The new owner plans to reopen the facility as a full-service hospital and emergency department, Cardinal News reported Nov. 11. Braden Health has reopened about 180 critical-access hospitals nationwide in the past four years. This marks its first Virginia location, according to the publication.

The former hospital's license as a critical-access hospital remains valid, allowing for 25 beds as well as for emergency room services and a surgery center. The building was purchased for approximately $599,000, Cardinal News reported.

Braden Health is conducting an environmental survey, and awaiting asbestos and mold removal and final reports on the condition of the sewer lines, Mr. Kopec said.

"We are excited to add the Stuart, Va., site to our portfolio of successfully rebuilt and reopened hospitals, and most importantly, we are thrilled to restore desperately needed hospital and emergency department services to the community," he said.