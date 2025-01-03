$125M Washington hospital to open: 4 updates

Prosser (Wash.) Memorial Health will open a new $125 million hospital on Feb. 1.

Four updates on the project:

1. The 88,000-square-foot facility will feature 25 private patient rooms, including four designated for intensive care, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

2. The hospital will house a 14-room emergency department, a wound and infusion center, and a cardio rehabilitation program.

3. The system broke ground on the facility in 2022. The land was purchased after determining a new hospital was more cost-effective than renovating the previous facility, according to its website.

4. Prosser Memorial has experienced a 20% annual growth in patient demand across its services areas, according to the release.