BayCare Health System to build $548M Florida hospital

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has shared plans to build a $538 million nonprofit hospital in Manatee County, Fla.

BayCare Hospital Manatee will comprise 154 beds in private patient rooms and offer services including general, orthopedic and specialty surgery; gastroenterology; cardiology; urology; diagnostic and interventional imaging; neonatology; obstetrics; and emergency care. The hospital's planned design allows for an expansion to 207 beds, with the possibility for additional capacity if needed, according to an April 3 news release.

The hospital will also include a 45,000-square-foot medical arts building.

Construction is expected to kick off in October, with the hospital anticipated to open in 2027.

BayCare comprises 16 hospitals and hundreds of locations across Polk, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties in Florida.