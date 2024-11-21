Kaiser Permanente breaks ground on new California hospital

Kaiser Permanente broke ground Nov. 21 on a new hospital in San Jose, Calif., the Oakland, Calif.-based health system confirmed to Becker's.

To meet current seismic standards, Kaiser is replacing its existing San Jose Medical Center, which was built in 1974, with a new facility. The San Jose Planning Commission approved the plans in September.

The new hospital will span about 650,000 square feet, more than double the size of the existing hospital, according to a media advisory Kaiser shared with Becker's.

It will feature up to 300 private patient rooms when fully operational and include pedestrian- and bike-friendly paths, a healing garden, outdoor seating, and dining areas.

Additionally, the surrounding campus will include an energy center and a five-level parking garage, according to Kaiser.

The health system expects to open the new hospital in fall 2029.