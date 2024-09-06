Ohio system shares more on plans for new hospital

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System is moving forward with plans for a new critical access hospital in Fayette County, set to open in 2027.

The 65,000-square-foot Adena Fayette Medical Center will replace the current 74-year-old facility in Washington Court House, Ohio. Design work on the project is nearly complete, with construction slated to begin in mid-2025. It's expected to take two years to complete, health system officials said in a Sept. 5 news release. Details on the cost of the project were not included.

The new hospital will enhance service offerings across departments such as OB/GYN, surgical services, and orthopedics, and will integrate advanced technology, including precision robotic-assisted surgery. The facility will also feature a progressive care unit, a dedicated trauma room and an on-site retail pharmacy.

Adena first announced plans for the replacement hospital in 2021 after determining it would be too costly to modernize the current facility.

"We will have the ability to enhance our service offerings," Josh McCoy, vice president of Adena's west region, said in the news release.

"What this will do is improve patient access to those services, create better efficiencies in providing those services, and provide an environment that makes care for our patients and their families more convenient. It also will give us the opportunity to provide more advanced treatment options within those services."