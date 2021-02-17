Adena Health to build replacement facility for 25-bed hospital it will acquire

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to build a replacement facility for Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital that will become Adena's fourth hospital.

Adena officials said they determined it would be too costly to repair and modernize the 70-year-old hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio, and said a new facility would help drive the local economy.

"We looked at the investment needed for the current hospital, and it really changed our discussions about the future," Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said in a Feb. 15 news release. "We understand the impact localized healthcare has on a community and how a new hospital drives the local economy."

Adena said more details about the new facility will be released later.

Fayette County Memorial will officially join Adena May 2 and change its name to Adena Fayette Medical Center.

