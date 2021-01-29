Piedmont to build 100-bed South Carolina hospital, ending yearslong legal battle

Rock Hill, S.C.-based Piedmont Medical Center plans to break ground on its 100-bed hospital in South Carolina this spring, ending a 15-year battle between health systems competing to expand there, according to The Charlotte Business Journal.

Piedmont Medical Center first gained approval to build a hospital in Fort Mill, S.C., a suburb of Charlotte, N.C., in 2006. But, the medical center faced legal challenges from several hospital systems, including Charlotte, N.C.-Atrium and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

Atrium Health also was seeking approval to build a hospital in Fort Mill, according to the report.

Novant later dropped its legal challenge, and in 2019, the Supreme Court of South Carolina denied an appeal from Atrium to block construction of Piedmont's Fort Mill hospital.

Plans for Piedmont's Fort Mill hospital include building a 200,000-square-foot, 100-bed hospital. The hospital will have a three-story bed tower and helipad.

Read the full report here.

