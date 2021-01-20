Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to open its six-story, $145 million hospital in Horizon West, Fla., Jan. 30.

The 214,000-square-foot Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital will have space for 120 patient beds, outpatient imaging capabilities and laboratory services.

It also will be seamlessly integrated with a 78,000-square-foot emergency department and medical pavilion that have been open on the campus since 2018.

Orlando Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility Jan. 19.

