AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to build a $100 million, 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast, Fla.

Construction of the four-story hospital is slated to begin in September and end next year.

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway will house an emergency department, five operating suites, 20 critical care patient rooms and 80 rooms for general medical or surgical care.

The health system said it also plans to build a 30,000-square-foot medical office building on the site.

"We look forward to bringing our world-class services closer to home for more people in this growing region," said David Ottati, president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division- North. "COVID-19 has shown us the importance of strong healthcare infrastructure, and while these plans were in motion before the onset of the pandemic, our recent experience underscores the need for fast access to quality healthcare."

More articles on capital projects:

UCLA Health buys California hospital slated for closure

Nuvance Health hits pause on medical school

Tennessee field hospital won't open as nursing shortage persists

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.