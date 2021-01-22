CoxHealth to open Missouri hospital Jan. 22

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth plans to open its new hospital in Monett, Mo., Jan. 22.

The $42 million Cox Monett Hospital will replace the aging facility that was built in 1953.

The hospital will house 18 beds for medical-surgical patients, four critical care rooms and seven labor, delivery and postpartum rooms, according to local news station KBIA.

It will offer a wide range of services, including surgeries, emergency care and labor and delivery.

Construction of the facility began in 2019.

