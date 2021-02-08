Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Star Tribune.

The project aims to make Rochester a global destination for health and wellness through $5.6 billion in economic development.

The plan for the site calls for building new offices, housing, hotels, restaurants, schools, shops, public space and transportation to attract thousands of new residents and workers and establish Rochester as a premier healthcare destination.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way people work and receive medical care, raised questions about how the services and amenities of the Destination Medical Center would fare.

The project's leaders said that with some tweaks the original plan will stand the test of time, the Star Tribune reported.

